Asiedu Nketia cannot win any election in NDC again – Anyidoho predicts

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of the NDC

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has predicted that the current scribe, who happens to be his former boss, will not win an intra party election again.

Anyidoho’s prediction was via a Twitter post of August 20, 2021; two days after he transmitted a letter to Asiedu Nketia demanding answers over what he said was an alleged expulsion from the party for anti-party conduct and indiscipline.



“I predict that Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah CANNOT win any election ever again to be at the headquarters of the NDC. His miserable days as a Leader of the NDC are over forever.” Anyidoho tweeted.



The last time the NDC held a delegates conference to elect national officials was in November 2018 where Asiedu Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, beat Anyidoho to retain his seat.



Anyidoho had at the time finished serving as his deputy and took the decision to contest his boss. In subsequent interviews, he has lashed out at delegates who he said deceived him.

In recent months however, the former presidential spokesperson has been firing salvos at Asiedu Nketia over a letter that expelled him from the party for stated reasons.



Anyidoho who insists he has yet to be served the expulsion letter in his August 18 correspondence demanded that the decision which was in his view unconstitutional and without basis, be set aside or that he will resort to the courts.



