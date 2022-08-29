Asiedu Nketia ‘fights’ Dr. Duffuor on Ahotor project implementation

Johnson Asiedu Nketia (left), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (right)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticised the ex-Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, over the implementation of the Ahotor project he (Duffuor) introduced.

According to Asiedu Nketia, there was an agreement after the launch of the programme that NDC would be in charge of the implementation. However, they have now gathered intelligence that he was going to distribute some equipment in Kumasi.



Speaking to the press after the annual conference for NDC lawyers, the general secretary and the party felt deceived because Duffuor should have brought the items for them to distribute and not do it by himself or other organisations.



"We have received information from Kumasi that Dr. Duffuor is going to distribute some equipment to our constituencies at Kumasi and we feel betrayed. It is not a bad thing if a former minister wants to support the party in any way, but there is a process that we go through.



"We actually heard about the launching of this project where it was supposed to be launched at Ashaiman. We felt that the design (of the Ahorto project) and its launch was problematic. We invited Dr. Duffuor and his followers, and we sat down because we thought that we could resolve whatever was wrong … so that donations are channeled through proper sources," he said.



“If Dr. Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels. He has his equipment. Whatever he is doing with his equipment, it cannot happen in the name of the NDC,” he added.

About the Ahotor Project:



Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour officially launched the Ahotor Project for grassroots members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman in April.



The donation includes a Public Address (PA) system, 100 plastic chairs and 4 canopies which can be rented out to generate revenue for members.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Duffour said the Ahotor Project is a real deal for progress, jobs, and generating sustainable revenue for use as welfare – such as hospital bills, funeral donations, school fees, etc.



“We want to create a situation whereby there will be money in the party coffers of every constituency. The project is going to make you fishers, and not getting money from people all the time,” Dr. Duffour said.

He said the project will be replicated in all 274 branches, beginning in the Greater Accra Region, and encouraged the leadership of the party in Ashaiman to ensure that they boost revenue to meet their needs.



Duffour tipped as flagbearer:



Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has been tipped as one of the possible candidates to contest for the NDC's flagbearership position for the 2024 elections.



IB/BOG