Asiedu Nketia has made a big mistake, his 72hr ultimatum is up! - Anyidoho

• Koku Anyidoho says Asiedu Nketia's 72-hour ultimatum to retract his expulsion from NDC is up
• Koku was sacked from the party in July
• He says Asiedu Nketia has made a big mistake picking up a fight with him
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho says the 72-hour ultimatum he gave to the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to retract his expulsion from the party is up.
Last month, the NDC announced the expulsion of Anyidoho, from the party citing issues of “misconduct and anti-party behaviour.”
In a letter dated August 18, protesting what he said was an unconstitutional ouster from the NDC, the former Deputy General Secretary also dared Asiedu Nketia to come out with any shred of evidence suggesting he created problems for the late Professor John Atta Mills while serving as Presidential spokesperson.
According to him all reasons stated by the NDC General Secretary to support his expulsion were “utter hogwash.”
Asiedu-Nketiah's 72hr Ultimatum is up! He will now know that he cannot abuse the constitution of the NDC.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 22, 2021
In tweets posted over the weekend, Anyidoho noted that Asiedu Nketia made a big mistake picking up a fight with him. He wondered why in his word, "a spineless mosquito would pick up a fight a determined bull" like himself.
Asiedu-Nketiah made a BIG BIG BIG mistake to pick a senseless fight with me. How can a spineless mosquito ???? pick up a fight with a determined bull ?????????????????— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 22, 2021
The former Deputy General Secretary who took to Twitter to vent said, “I have just picked up one of my military warfare strategy books: "when the head of the enemy is down; let the firepower be rapid and sustained". Asiedu-Nketiah is in deep trouble!!!”
I have just picked up one of my military warfare strategy books: "when the head of the enemy is down; let the firepower be rapid and sustained". Asiedu-Nketiah is in deep trouble!!!— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 22, 2021
In another tweet, he said: “Asiedu-Nketiah has allowed his perfidious nature to destroy his political career.”
Asiedu-Nketiah has allowed his perfidious nature to destroy his political career. I will one day tell a story of how Asiedu-Nketiah hates John Mahama. I don't hate John Mahama: I don't love John Mahama; I worked for JOHN MAHAMA. Did JM LOVE Atta-Mills? Did JM love Atta-Mills?— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 22, 2021
