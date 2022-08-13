Asiedu Nketia makes 'U-turn', appears on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' after NDC's 2-year boycott

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has seemingly returned to Peace FM's flagship morning 'Kokrokoo', following their long period of boycott after their National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on Wednesday, 6th May 2020, issued an official directive to that effect.

The opposition party boycotted the 'Kokrokoo' programme following that edict signed by Sammy Gyamfi wherein he slammed the host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi and his production team.



The opposition party boycotted the 'Kokrokoo' programme following that edict signed by Sammy Gyamfi wherein he slammed the host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi and his production team.



But the dust seems to have settled on the 27months old issue after General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly called "General Mosquito", stormed the studios today.



He made an appearance on the show on Friday, August 12, 2022, after two years and three months of the party's non-appearance.



Although there is no official report from the party, the General Secretary's appearance may be an assurance to the public indicating the party has resolved to return to the show, since Mr. Sefa Kayi has stated a number of times that he has taken no offence to Sammy Gyamfi's vituperations.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia joined Friday's panel briefly with alacrity as he discussed matters relating to the Electoral Commission and the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) boycott of the Commission's Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).



Background



The National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform all its Communicators, Media Monitors, and Officials that the Party has boycotted Peace (104.3) FM’s morning show (Kookrokoo) effective today, Wednesday, 6th May 2020.



This decision has been occasioned by the unfair panelling system that the Production Team of that program has continuously foisted on the NDC over a number of months. Specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the Producers and Host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”, ostensibly to spite the NDC.



All efforts to get the Producers and Host of the program to give us a fair representation on the show over the past eight (8) months, including a complaint to the Management of the station for an amicable resolution of this matter, have proven futile, as the party continues to be treated with utmost contempt.

This unfair treatment flies in the face of the long-standing tradition of the program, which allocates two (2) slots each to the NDC and the NPP on Wednesdays and Fridays respectively. Although we appreciate the production and editorial discretion of the station to give their platform to whoever they deem fit, we consider it unfair for the NPP to maintain their two (2) slots on Fridays while the NDC’s two slots on Wednesdays are reduced to one (1), to satisfy the whim of a dictatorial Host and his poodle.



In protest to this flagrant disregard for fairness by the Host and Production Crew of the program, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC has decided to cease the placement of party communicators on the “Kookrokoo” show forthwith.



All Communicators, Media Monitors, Members, and Officials of the NDC are hereby entreated to refuse any invitations and/or interviews from the said program until the station addresses our concerns and reviews their unfair panelling system.



Signed.



SAMMY GYAMFI

(National Communication Officer, NDC)



Watch Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the video below:



