Asiedu Nketia must be sacked from NDC, Parliamentary Service Board – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho (left) and Asiedu Nketia (right)

Joe Wise attempts voting whiles presiding as Speaker

Asiedu Nketia urges Minority MPs to slap any Deputy who attempts to vote



Anyidoho says Asiedu Nketia's comments are against NDC Constitution



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has called for the dismissal of Asiedu Nketia from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and from the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB).



The NDC General Secretary, in a video posted by Mr. Anyidoho, is heard rallying Minority Members of Parliament to assault any deputy speaker who attempts to vote whiles presiding.



“So long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty," the NDC scribe retorted.

“If a Deputy Speaker decides to vote [during proceedings] and at the same time play the role of a referee, don’t hesitate to slap him to keep him on track,” he said while addressing NDCs’ youth wing in the Ashanti Region last month.



Anyidoho, whiles commenting on the video said the NDC had by his words engaged in anti-party conduct and acted against the Constitution and should be sacked on that basis.



“This man is a member of the Parliamentary Services Board, & he is advocating for the slapping of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament? He must immediately be sacked from the PSB! This is gross anti-party conduct & against the constitution of the NDC. He must be sacked from the NDC!” he tweeted.



