Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks

Vice President Bawumia and Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Bawumia 'mocks' General Asiedu Nketia

UG Business School celebrates 60th anniversary



Asiedu Nketia is a former student of UGBS



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made fun of the General Secretary of the opposition National Democracy Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to the Vice President, the NDC’s chief scribe must return to the University of Ghana Business School, for remedial.



Dr Bawumia made this comment while delivering an address at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School on Wednesday, May 11.



“Ladies and gentlemen, it is a great pleasure to be here today, representing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at this major celebration. I am here as one of you, having been an academic myself, including teaching at a business school, in my previous life.



"I share in your joy because sixty years of continuous operation that has produced prominent people in Ghana and the world of business is not a small feat. I think you should be very proud of yourselves for being trailblazers of this institution.



"It was like a 'who is who' in Ghana. Even Asiedu Nketia was part of it. But in his case, Dean, we may have to let him come back for remedial classes”, Bawumia said, attracting laughter from the audience.

He also took the opportunity to challenge UGBS to continue to challenge itself despite the many challenges that it faces, among others, “resource inadequacy, coupled with the high expectations of stakeholders.”



He stressed that, “the educational terrain is also fast becoming turbulent, and I believe there is the need for the premier business school in Ghana, to show leadership in this endeavour of providing management education.



"I genuinely believe that the University of Ghana Business School has the wherewithal to develop the necessary flair for setting the pace.”



According to GhanaWeb's checks, the NDC scribe gained admission to the UGBS in 1983 to read a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (Banking and Finance option). He graduated with Second Class Upper Honors.