Asiedu Nketia refers to the 10 NPP presidential aspirants as ‘10 lepers’

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah famously known as General Mosquito, has likened the collective pursuit by the ten aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to become the flagbearer to the story of the ten lepers from the Bible.

The chairman who made this hearty description on Accra-based Onua TV stated that all the NPP aspirants cannot lead the nation effectively.



“For this one, I didn’t want to talk about it. They should go ahead and do what they want to do. Whatever the outcome, we will go by it. But I see them as 10 lepers in the Bible. None among the 10 can take the country anywhere.



“They are rather begging Akufo-Addo to have mercy on them just like the 10 did to Jesus in the Bible, they hope that he heals them.



“The one who will return to say thank you will be made the flagbearer of the party,” he said,



The NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, further cited a previous instance where he faced public backlash for calling the aspirants in the 2011 NPP presidential primaries as '17 thieves' who were vying to elect the 'chief thief' (kronfourhene).



“I gave the earlier description and I was insulted, why are you now coming back to me on it again? Meanwhile, all that I said, are we not seeing it to be true? The seventeen aspirants I described as 17 thieves who were going to contest to elect the chief thief (kronfourhene) you people said I didn’t say it well and I said ok. After they were done, didn’t they elect Nana Akufo-Addo?

“16 years on, didn’t his appointed Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, describe him as the mother serpent of corruption?” he questioned.



Meanwhile, plans are underway for the New Patriotic Party to hold a Super Delegate Conference on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five. The elected five will be presented to the national congress to elect the flagbearer who will lead the party in the 2024 general election.



