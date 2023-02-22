Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race

Charles Asiedu, a son of NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah,

Charles Asiedu, a son of NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has declared his intention to contest in the party’s Tano South parliamentary primaries.

The former NDC Organizer for the Ahafo Region said his contributions to the party’s electoral fortunes in the region and the constituency make him the best candidate for the position.



Although the other 4 persons are lacing their boots to join the race, Asiedu believes his constant touch with the people in the area will get him the position.



If successful, Charles will replace Dr Hanna Bisiw who has been the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area since 2012.



In an interview with Myxyzonline.com, the youth activist said “I am always here with the people and they know me to be a vibrant party person who has served them in different capacities.”



His aim is to maximise the NDC’s fortunes in Tano South and serve as an agent of development that will transform lives in the area.



Charles Asiedu has been a two-term branch organizer who rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer of the NDC.

He is the immediate past Ahafo Regional organizer for the party.



Asiedu was the National Campaign Coordinator for Dr Hanna Bisiw’s campaign for the position of National Women’s Organizer in 2018 and 2022 when she was re-elected.



Asiedu holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business school.



He also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies (PR) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



He has a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD).



Charles Asiedu’s areas of expertise are communication, political marketing and branding, research, governance, strategic planning and human resource development.