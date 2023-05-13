11
Asiedu Nketia’s son wins big at Tano South

Charles Asiedu And His Father Johnson Asiedu Nketia.jfif Charles Asiedu and his father Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Asiedu, son of National Democratic Congress Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has won the Tano Parliamentary seat.

Charles Asiedu who is the immediate past Organiser in Brong Ahafo Region for the NDC polled a total of 698 votes with his close contender, Nana Agyeman Prempeh, retaining 281 votes.

David and Osman the other two contenders polled 189 and 109 votes respectively.

These results were collated from 3 polling stations set up in the Tano South Constituency, Joynews reports.

The two-term branch organizer was facing four others in the constituency for the seat. With his win, he replaces Dr. Hanna Bissiw as parliamentary candidate in the area.

Charles is the son of the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

He has a close relationship with Dr Hanna Bissiw’s serving as her campaign manager for the successful National Women’s Organizer bids in 2018 and 2022.

Charles holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business school. He is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

He has a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD).

Charles Asiedu’s areas of expertise are communication, political marketing and branding, research, governance, strategic planning and human resource development.

