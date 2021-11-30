Asiedu Nketia storms parliament again

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has for the second time made a return to parliament ahead of today’s sitting.



It will be recalled that the majority side in parliament staged a walkout on Friday November 26, 2021 over the Chief scribe’s presence in the public gallery.



This is after the Speaker, Alban Bagbin had directed for all non-MPs to vacate the chamber for a vote of division process to begin, following the request by the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Asiedu Nketia in a latter media engagement said he could not fathom why the majority group raised objection to his presence in the public gallery.







To this end, he said he was happy if he was the reason the majority staged the walkout.



