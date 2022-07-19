Asiedu Nketia to attend annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner night

The event also seeks to discover and invest in the art and art of journalism in Ghana

Source: SPONSORED

The General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Asiedu Nketiah has received a high-powered delegation from organizers of the maiden annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner Night scheduled for July 30, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The courtesy call led by Dr Bernard BNA Yartey, CEO of Lakeside Village, was to officially invite the outspoken political leader and some party executives and also seek their blessings.



The NDC scribe commended the organizers of the event, Lakeside Village and Net Village for the initiative.



He said the media plays a vital role in nation-building, and it was appropriate to set a day aside to dine and network with them.



Lakeside Village boss said " We thought through and realized how important the media is, so we decided to come up with this dinner gala.



"It is not an award ceremony, the media all over the world go through a lot of stress, resulting in the death of many. There will be a lot to eat and drink on the evening, we believe it will go a long way to destress them and bring them together to network in a relaxed atmosphere."

Expected to grace the event are dignitaries from the traditional, political, Diplomatic Corps, and corporate and entertainment fraternities.



The annual Ghana media music and dinner night is a yearly celebration of media excellence, dedicated to honouring and acknowledging the achievements of media personalities in Ghana, both past and present.



The event also seeks to discover and invest in the art and art of journalism in Ghana while creating opportunities for knowledge transfer and sharing between the Ghanaian media and their contemporaries from around the world.



The event has received support by way of partnerships from Rosewood Residence, UK, Trap, The Radio Advertising People, Foreword Media Group and Universal Merchant Bank(UMB).