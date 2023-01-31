2
Asiedu Nketiah, Kwetey’s failure to apply common sense cause of struggle in the Minority – Analyst

Analyst 23 Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah says the fallout from the appointment of Ato Forson as the Minority Leader shows that the decision lacked common sense.

He reiterated that the decision to replace Haruna Iddrisu was a way to settle personal scores.

He said Chairman Asiedu Nketiah, who is to be blamed for what he calls a terrible decision has shown that Asiedu Nketiah wanted to exercise his powers over Haruna Iddrisu.

Ebo Amoah said the Minority Caucus would remain divided, and the Majority could take advantage of that situation.

He noted that the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka would affect the effective running of the party, especially in parliament.

"There is no common sense in the change, and I hope they redeem themselves before 2024. The Minority would be the same again," he said.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he added "what is happening to the NDC is self-inflicted. The leadership of the NDC has not been able to explain any sensible reason why they changed their leadership. Somebody wanted to use this to settle personal scores against Haruna Iddrisu”.

In addition to that he claimed that the reaction to the change was expected because the two who were replaced were not newcomers but experienced MPs who had served in the House for years and represented the NDC’s interests.

"It is not surprising that some MPs have rejected the change. I know Hatuna and Muntaka will not go back to the positions, but it is going to be difficult for Ato Forson to work effectively as Minority Leader," he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
