Asiedu Nketiah, Ofosu Ampofo chairmanship contest shouldn’t be happening – NDC Elder

Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum

An Elder in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum is claiming, the chairmanship contest between General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo ought not to have been allowed.

He posits the two are bigwigs who should not have contested each for the same slot as their experience is of enormous benefit to the party than outside of executive positions.



He was speaking on Ultimate 106.9 FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“I have monitored audios and headlines of the two leading members in the NDC chairmanship race, I must say I am not happy with what I have been reading and listening to”



“Asiedu Nketia our general secretary and Ofosu Ampofo our chairmanship shouldn’t have contested each other. Personally this shouldn’t have happened. These are two big personalities in our party that have given much to the NDC” , he observed.

Ambassador Agyekum believes regardless of the situation now, the contest needs to be decorous and a show of exemplary leadership.



“I wouldn’t have commented on the audio and the rancor because these gentle, know it best what to do. But that is the ugly side of things now, they need to respect each other and no the party’s interest is supreme not their personal interest”



“Going forward, I am expecting things to be calm and cool just as the elders are demanding of every party member. I wish both men well but it’s unfortunate I will not be there to vote due to ill health. This has saved me from voting for either of them. Proxy voting is not allowed so I wish them well.” he said.