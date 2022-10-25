Asiedu Nketiah has no competition in NDC chairmanship race – Nkrumah Tikese declares

Asiedu Nketiah (left) and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo (right) are both eyeing the NDC Chairmanship position

Okay FM journalist, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has tipped long-serving General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (General Mosquito), to win the chairmanship race of the opposition party.

He said he was unsure if anyone would contest General Mosquito, adding that those contestants were better off using their campaign money to buy provisions to stock shops for their wives.



"NDC is electing executives starting with the constituency election. If you come to the national executive contest, my uncle Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is moving away from the General Secretary position to contest for the chairmanship to become Chairman of the NDC.



"This contest, uncle has won it. I'm not sure anyone is contesting him. Is someone contesting him? I don't remember. If someone is contesting him, he should use his small campaign money to buy provisions for his wife's store. That is what will help you," Tikese said on Ade Akye Abia on October 24.



It will be recalled that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah formally declared his intention to contest the NDC chairmanship position on October 13 after earlier giving hints.



In a joint interview on Accra100.5FM and CTV morning shows, the NDC scribe told joint hosts Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) and Nana Otu Darko that: "Yes, I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened".

His declaration meant that he would come up against the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who has also declared his reelection bid.



Questioned on whether his stance of contesting the chairman position will not bring rivalry between him and the incumbent, Asiedu Nketiah said democracy is meant to bring competition, and so he sees nothing wrong with competing with the incumbent.



"Is there democracy without rivalry, or are we taking a decision to abandon democracy? That thinking is anti-democratic," he stated, adding "democracy must bring competition so that the best will emerge…."



The NDC is expected to hold elections for national executives on December 17.





DS/SARA