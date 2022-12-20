Asiedu Nketiah must resign from parliamentary service board – NMC chairman suggests

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo (left), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The Chairman of the National Media Commission of Ghana (NMC), Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, has said that the newly elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, can no longer serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Speaking at an event in Accra, Boadu Ayeboafo, explained that Asiedu Nketiah can no longer serve on the Parliamentary Service Board because the Constitution of Ghana indicates that members of such boards should be apolitical.



He also suggested that Asiedu Nketiah, as the leader of the NDC, may not give objective advice to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



"There is this concern that once Mr. Asiedu Nketiah is now the chairman of the NDC, he should not be part of the advisory group to the speaker and serve on the board.



"Because I know that Mr. Peter Ala Adjetey was a member of the National Media Commission, and because of him, the Constitution was amended to say that anybody who holds political office should not be a member of the National Media Commission.



"So, if somebody holding political office cannot be a member of the commission. How can somebody leading a political party advise the speaker, who is supposed to demonstrate objectivity and neutrality in the highest sense?" He questioned.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party's chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.



Asiedu Nketia received 5574 votes, with Ofosu Ampofo receiving 2892 votes, Samuel Yaw Adusei receiving 52 votes, and Nii Armah Ashietey receiving 38 votes.



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/SEA