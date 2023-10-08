‘Asiedu Nketiah’s claim Ghana is ripe for coup apt’ – Former NDC MP

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem South Constituency in the Oti Region, Timothy Ataboadey Awontirim has called on Ghanaians to stop criticising the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for claiming that Ghana has crossed the red line for a coup d’etat in the country.

The astute politician in an exclusive interview on Angel Morning Show, said the country has ticked all the boxes for a coup d’etat is Africa.



“If you consider what is happening in Ghana, it shows that we have crossed all the red lines for a coup to happen…,” he told host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.



Asiedu Nketiah’s comments has been widely criticised by other politicians including a former Central Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs who also called on the military and National Security not to take the comments of General Mosquito ‘lightly’.



The former NDC MP for Buem South believes the comments by the NDC Chairman is apt as the current happenings in the country show that Ghana has indeed crossed the red line for a coup d’etat.

Speaking on the Angel Morning show on Thursday, October 4, 2023, Timothy Awontirim said the only way of appreciating the comments of the NDC Chairman is to define what the red lines are.



“What are the red lines? Do we really have the red lines now? Corruption, tribalism, bad government ties and others are still in existence…once these conditions exist, then we ought to really know that Ghana has indeed crossed the red lines,” he said.



He continued that “in every democratic state, when the rights of the citizens is suppressed, it explodes to levels which cannot be even described as a coup d’état but rather a revolution.”



The apeal of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to MPs for them to help protect the country’s democracy which is under attack buttresses Asiedu Nketiah’s comment.