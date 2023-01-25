Asiedu Nketiah’s explanation for replacing Haruna Iddrisu laughable - Ben Ephson

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (left) Ben Ephson (right)

Pollster Ben Ephson has said that the explanation given by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on the party’s decision to change its parliamentary leadership is hilarious.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said in an interview with Joy News that the changes feed into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



“We know for instance, that going into the election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.”



Reacting to this, Ben Ephson said that Asiedu Nketiah was implying that Ato Forson will not have had the opportunity to address Parliament if he is not the minority leader.



He added that Asiedu Nketiah only changed the leadership of the minority caucus to be able to exert his influence, assaseradio.com reports.

“I find it [the reasons behind the changes] a bit laughable. For Aseidu Nketiah to say that towards 2024, the battle would be fought mainly on the economic front that is why they chose Ato Forson. It’s like going to fetch water with a basket. He is creating the impression that if Ato Forson is not the Minority Leader, he cannot talk about the economy.



“Even with Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader, there’s Ato Forson was allowed to talk on the economy. I, on my part, think that it’s just an attempt by John Mahama and Aseidu Nketiah to control the caucus.



“… For me Asiedu Nketiah’s reasons for the reshuffling doesn’t wash. He just wants to have control. That’s all,” the pollster is quoted to have said by asaaseradio.com.



The NDC leadership appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.







