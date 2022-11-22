4
Asiedu Nketiah single-sourced NDC app to a company that charges 20% commission – NDC vice chair

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 3rd National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Alhaji Said Sinare, has made some serious allegations against the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Alhaji Said Sinare, who was addressing some grassroots members of the party in the presence of other national executives, including the party's chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said that Asiedu Nketiah forced the NDC's application for the collection of dues on the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

According to him, the company that manages the applications keeps 20 per cent of all the revenues it collects from the party including the dues.

“The party’s app that you pay your dues, nominations (and) filing fee through, it wasn’t FEC that chose the company. He (Asiedu Nketiah) went sole-sourcing, he chose it by himself. He brought the company onto FEC, whether they liked it or not. He was imposing it as a dictator.

“That company do you the commission it takes, 20 percent. So all the dues that you have paid, filing fees and or that, 20 percent of it is for the person who brought that app," he said

“Meanwhile, we had someone that was offering the application free of charge, and we kicked that person out,” the NDC vice chairman added.

The viral video was shared by the former general secretary of the party, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, on Twitter with the caption “The ugly truth about the perfidious Asiedu-Nketiah is now coming out. I have said it ooo; if we make a big mistake and allow him to become Chairman and Leader, we should forget about 2024.”

View the video plus the tweet below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
