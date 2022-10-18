Asiedu Nketiah threatens to sue media house over ‘NDC Won’t Stop Galamsey’ report

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has demanded that Daily Guide Newspaper retracts a publication where he is reported to have said that ‘NDC Won’t Stop Galamsey’ when it wins power.

Lawyers for Asiedu Nketaih, Sustineri Attorney, in a letter addressed to the Daily Guide Newspaper, sighted by GhanaWeb, denied that their client ever made the reported statement.



According to the lawyers, the newspaper misconstrued the statement Asiedu Nketiah made in an interview on Oyerepa FM in their publication dated October 18, 2022.



The lawyers gave the newspaper three days to retract their publication and apologize to their client or face a lawsuit.



“In the said interview, our client did not show support for illegal mining but rather condemned same and its devasting impact on the environment. He also indicated the preparedness of the NDC to institute sustainable mining practices when elected in the 2024 General Elections.



“Given the fact that "Galamsey" is illegal under our laws, your headline "NDC Won't Stop Galamsey" attributed to our client is not only false but maliciously published to portray our Client and the NDC as promoters and champions of illegality.



“In the circumstances, we hold the firm and unequivocal instructions of our client to demand, which we hereby do, that you do cause a retraction and apology within 72hrs from the time and date of receipt of this letter,” parts of the letter read.

“Kindly note that should you fail, refuse, and/or neglect to comply with our client's demands as stated above, we have his firm instruction to take all necessary steps including commencing an action in court to protect our client's image and reputation from the false and malicious publication,” the lawyers added.



