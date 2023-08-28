‘Ask this question in 1996’ – Peter Mac Manu rebuff’s ‘archaic question’ on disunity

Peter Mac Manu, former National Chairman of NPP

Peter Mac Manu, a former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emphasized that the party knows the importance of unity after the August 26 Super Delegates Conference.

He adds that the party, in its bid to ‘break the 8’ has put in place enough measures to ensure that all aspirants rally round the winner of the November 2023 flagbearership contest.



When asked about concerns that beyond the August 26 vote, “the party may be fragmented, and how he sees those views, he said the party had passed that stage.



“Ohhhhh, please you should go and ask this question in 1996, today people are wide awake in democracy. I won’t answer this question.”



When pushed by Oyerepa TV journalist Kwesi Parker-Wilson, MacManu hit back: “ I am at liberty not to answer, you can’t force me. I am at liberty not to answer because it is an archaic question.



“I am a modern man, I don’t answer questions that are old and archaic... Please, I am not ready for reporters who ask archaic questions. You think we are fools in the NPP? And that we don’t know what it takes to break the 8?



“We know that we need unity and everybody is prepared for that, what is the meaning of internal democracy and internal election?” he stressed.

Watch MacManu’s explanation below:







Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



