Ask your sick members to go to hospital and support them in prayers – Kumchacha to pastors

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has entreated pastors not to overestimate themselves.



According to Kumchacha, pastors just as any other human beings are susceptible to things that affect the health and should therefore act like they are superhumans.



“I’ve thought my church members and I’ve made them understand that I am human, I can fall sick at any time. Death can come for me at any time and so when you hear that Kumchacha is sick or dead, as my member you would not be worried,” he stated.

Kumchacha noted in an interview with Oman Channel that some pastors have assumed godlike status in the eyes of their members and therefore make it look like they have the solution to everyone problem including all health-related issues.



He however notes that hospitals exist for the purpose of healthcare and therefore pastors must rather ensure their sick members seek proper healthcare as and when necessary while they support them in prayers.



“There are pastors who have assumed the status of God in the eyes of their members. They make hospitals look useless and when some of the members are sick, they refuse to understand that not all sicknesses can be cured with prayers.



“The truth is that when a member of your church is having a headache, as a pastor preach to him and entreat them to seek medical attention while you support them with prayers. When a church member is having health problems ask them to go to the hospital for the doctor to give them medication and then support them in prayers. Some pastors have condemned hospitals and any pastor who does that lacks knowledge,” he said.



