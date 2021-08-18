Asogli Educational Fund bails out 57 needy students

Leadership of the Fund with some of the beneficiaries in a group photo

The Asogli Educational Fund has come to the rescue of 57 students with an amount of GH¢65,300.00 for their educational undertaking.

The beneficiaries are from Teacher, Nursing training institutions and three Senior High School students, who were unable to pay their school fees to warrant receiving their certificates.



Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga of Asogli State, who presented the cheques to them told the Ghana News Agency that the three students (names withheld) jointly owed their School a total of GH¢5,500.00, which was cleared by the Fund.



He said the Fund was open to students from across the country and not a preserve for students from the Asogli area or the Volta region alone and insisted that beneficiaries would be monitored closely as non-performance would trigger withdrawal of support.



Togbe Howusu said though the government's policy on pregnancy would inure to continuity of female students, he preferred that students paid particular attention to their books to complete their studies according to time allotted to them.



The Educational Fund was instituted under the tutelage of Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in 2005 to assist brilliant but needy students to scale the challenges of finance in their individual educational undertakings at all levels.

He said a total of 2,383 students from all levels have become beneficiaries of the Scheme with some 10 medical doctors being sponsored to China and Germany to complete their studies.



Another Educational Endowment Fund was created to assist four Senior High Schools, namely, Mawuko Girls, Ola Girls, Kpedze and Mawuli totalling some GH¢80,000.00 to douse any emerging financial situations that may arise.



Beneficiaries were grateful to Togbe Afede and the Asogli State for their benevolent and thoughtfulness.









