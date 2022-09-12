Asogli State 2022 ‘Yam Festival’ marked in grand style

Chiefs and people Asogli state

Traditional, Social, Political and Religious Leaders, Diplomats, Corporate and Businessmen from different walks of life gathered at this year’s grand durbar of the Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival) of the Chiefs and people of the Asogli Traditional Area.

The festival which was absent for three years due to Covid -19 restrictions returned with so much joy and excitement.



The durbar produced a rich cultural display coupled with traditional performances from various groups and divisions under the Asogli Traditional Area.



This year’s Yam Festival is themed “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development, and Prosperity”. The theme seeks to promote the development of the Asogli State, the Volta Region, and the country at large.



The festival began on the 6th of August 2022 with several activities including the hailing of the new yam which was accompanied by a massive procession and purification rites through the principal streets of Ho to welcome the new yam.



Togbe Adzie Lakle of Ho-Dome who is the Warlord of Asogli acknowledged the presence of all guests who have come to celebrate the memorable occasion of this year’s yam festival.

He encouraged the gathering to study the rich and beautiful culture of the people of the Asogli.



The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram who was the guest of honour, extended his felicitation to Togbe Afede XIV and the people of Asogli commending them for the display of rich culture and performance.



He was optimistic about a great partnership with Asogli adding that it will further deepen engagement between India and Ghana, and the Asogli traditional area in Agriculture activities which forms the basis of the country’s economy.



Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area lauded Togbe Afede XIV’s effort of boosting social and economic development over the years.



Togbega Dzudzoli Detu X who represented the Paramount Chief of Notsie, Togbe Agorkoli IV, the Ewefiaga of Togo pledged his unflinching support to Togbe Afede XIV for eschewing greed and calling on all Ewes from the west African sub-region to unite for development.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who was the guest speaker commended and congratulated the efforts and commitment of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV for the colourful, vibrancy and rebranding of this year’s Asogli Te Za.



He said it Is heart-warming to join the people of Asogli to celebrate this year’s festival.



The leader of the opposition NDC noted that “festivals have been a good rallying point for redefining our cultural identity and heritage”.



He added that “they don’t only serve as an opportunity for knowing our history but they also serve as an occasion for reviewing our development plans as a people and unlearn the undesirable aspects of our culture, their consequences, and the change in dynamics of festivals in this era of globalization.”



The people of Asogli are the dominant group in the Ho Municipality. The Asogli Traditional Area comprises four traditional set-ups, Akoefe, Ho, Kpenoe, and Takla with Ho serving as the seat of the paramountcy.

The four traditional set-ups were founded by the direct descendants of Togbe Kakla.



The Asogli State Council, the traditional ruling council, comprises the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Aƒede XIV, who is the President, Paramount Chief of Akoefe, Kpenoe, and Takla, and the five Divisional Chiefs of Ho.



This year’s festival has been well patronized with a colourful display of traditional dance and rich culture.