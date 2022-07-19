Asogli State bans funerals ahead of Te Za 

Togbe Afede XIV

Source: GNA

The Asogli State Council has imposed a month-long ban on funerals within its jurisdiction ahead of its annual Te za (yam festival).

The ban is a customary action that precedes the festival, which had not been held for some time, mostly due COVID-19 restrictions.



Mr Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the council, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said activities to mark the event had commenced, and appealed that the ban, which would hold from August 7 to September 11, 2020, should be strictly observed for aid a successful celebration.



“The Asogli State Council announces for the information of the public that it has commenced preparations for the celebration of this year’s Asogli State Te Za.

“The Asogli State Council therefore announces that the customary ban on funerals in the entire Asogli State will take effect from Sunday, 7th August 2022 and end on Sunday, 11th September 2022.



“The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV and his Chiefs appeal to the public to co-operate with them by strictly observing the ban on funerals to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration,” the statement said.