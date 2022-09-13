Asogli State lists five anti-Togbe Afede comments of Kennedy Agyapong

Togbe Afede XIV and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

The Asogli State Council on Monday, September 12, reacted to reports about how gifts from Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, were rejected by the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XVI.

In a press statement signed by Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the Council, even though the MP had through his representatives requested an invitation to the annual Asogli Te Za - Yam Festival - it had been disapproved by the Council.



“The leadership of the Asogli State Council however disapproved of it because of several loose comments and utterances he made which the Council viewed as unbecoming of an Honourable Member of Ghana’s Parliament,” the statement read in part.



It further listed five news headlines attributed to Agyapong, who is also Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company. They were as follows:



a. April 24, 2009



‘Togbe Afede is a shameless opportunist’



b. April 18, 2012

‘I declare war in this country’



c. November 7, 2018



‘Togbe Afede is corrupt, he supervised fraudulent withdrawal of 31 million cedis from NIB’



d. November 18, 2018



‘Togbe Afede is ethnocentric and an NDC stooge, his name can never intimidate me’



e. November 13, 2018

‘Even the President cannot stop me from chasing Togbe Afede out as NIB Board Chairman’



Stephen Tetteh further indicated that he takes full responsibility for the lapse that saw the invitation going out to the MP.



"In view of the above, I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in the sending of an invitation letter to Mr. Agyapong. I apologize to both the Asogli State Council and Mr. Agyapong," he stated in the statement.



Earlier, it had been reported that Kennedy Agyapong graced this year's Te Za (Yam Festival) based on an invite from the Asogli State.



Under an official letterhead from the Asogli State Council, parts of the letter read: "The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, Asogli State Council and the Festival Planning Committee have the pleasure to invite you to witness the Sitting-In State of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on Friday, September 9 and the climax of the festival which is the Grand Durbar on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 am at Jubilee Park, Ho."



The letter signed by the State Council and addressed to "Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong" concluded: "We hope that you will make time out of your tight schedule to celebrate with us."

This letter was also on the back of a report on Friday, September 9, 2022, that indicated that Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, rejected some gifts presented by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, as part of his contribution to the people of the Asogli State who were celebrating the annual Yam Festival.



The MP had visited Ho to pay homage to the chiefs and people of the Asogli State.



But the gifts he sent, according to a graphic online reportage, were rejected at the durbar ground.



Some sub-chiefs, who served as intermediaries to receive the gift on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, rejected the gifts and asked the MP to take them away.



A video depicting Mr Agyapong on the durbar grounds had some voices in the background shouting "away".



