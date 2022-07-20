Asomdwee Park is a national monument built by Mahama, not Anyidoho’s property - NDC tells CODA

Asomdwee Park

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has indicated that the Asomdwee Park, where late President John Evans Atta Mills was buried does not belong to Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to the late President.



According to the party, Asomdwee Park was conceived as a possible final resting place for deceased Presidents and Vice Presidents.



The party stressed in a statement copied to GhanaWeb that, the fact that late President Atta Mills is so far the only dignitary buried there does not change its non-political purpose.



“Indeed, the facility was developed by the National Security Office during the tenure of H.E John Dramani Mahama and remains a National Monument as well as a place of pilgrimage to honour the memory of dignitaries buried there. It was designed to be managed by the national security office with access authorized only by that office.

“While it is in order for the Government of Ghana to organize functions at the facility and invite persons to same, it is, in our candid view, wholly inappropriate for any private entity to be given an office at the location, directly or indirectly conferring on it a role as overseer even to the extent of issuing invitations in the name of the state,” the statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party said.



Koku Anyidoho’s Atta Mills Institute, has been planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the late President’s demise in a grand style but the NDC is of the view that no private institution should be given the mandate to do so.



To the NDC, Atta Mills Institute appears to be serving as a vehicle for political opponents to sow seeds of confusion in the minds of Ghanaians and obliterate the enviable legacy of late President Atta Mills.



“We are concerned about the posture and activities of an Institute that has assumed for itself some form of mythical ownership of the name John Evans Atta Mills, three times NDC flag bearer and President of Ghanaians 2009- 2012. That Institute appears to be serving as a vehicle for our political opponents to sow seeds of confusion in the minds of Ghanaians and obliterate the enviable legacy of late President Atta Mills, a man of peace who was elected into office on the ticket of the NDC.



“It would be a shame, as the invitation purports, for President Akufo-Addo to be associated with a divisive organization, well-known for its fabrications and abusive language. Let us be clear, the Institute in question has been on a collision course with the NDC party on whose ticket Prof Atta Mills contested and won the 2008 election and became President.



“For your information, its founder has been dismissed from the NDC. An unfortunate impression should not be created that the Institute is being used by the Presidency and the enviable Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to spite the Atta Mills family, former President John Mahama and the entire NDC for that matter,” the statement read further.

