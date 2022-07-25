10
Asomdwee Park renovation: I can't be blamed for confusion in NDC - Akufo-Addo

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Asomdwe Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably over the years since the burial of former President Atta Mills 2012.

The renovation followed a request by former Director of Communications at the Presidency, Koku Anyidoho who is the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute an NGO.

The Park has now been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho was grateful to the government for the renovating the Park.

He said the former President now has a peaceful resting place.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the renovation of the Park is not to exploit or take advantage of divisions in the NDC to which the former president belonged.

He said those alleged divisions are not his fault, and would not in any way, inure to his benefit.

President Akufo-Addo denied accusations levelled by some against government about the supposed desecration of the tomb of the late President in the process of rehabilitating the Park.

