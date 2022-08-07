Asphalt overlay of Akim Oda town roads begins

Road repair

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Work has begun on the construction of 15 kilometres asphalt overlay on some road networks within the Akim Oda town to enhance both the movement of vehicles and economic activities in the town. Friday 5th August 2022

The project is expected to improve the major roads in the town to meet its status as the capital of the Akim Oda Municipality.



The move by the Akufo-Addo administration which is widely seen as a fulfillment of one of its campaign promises to the region will bring relief to motorists and residents in Akim Oda where bad roads in the c have become a topical issue on the airwaves.



The Akim Oda Ring Road Project is also included to give the roads a facelift and ensure the free flow of vehicles and also ease traffic congestion.



Demonstration

A group calling itself Akim Oda Concerned Citizens Association few months blocked and prevent vehicles from using the roads in the area if the government fails to repair the poor road networks across the town



The protest was to register their displeasure over the government's continuous neglect of the roads which connect residents to other parts of the country.



Watch full video here:



