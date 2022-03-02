Aspirant secures injunction on Ablekuma West NPP Polling Station elections

The writ was filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, March 1

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executive aspirant in the Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Prince Attiley, has secured an injunction on the impending polling station elections in the constituency.

The injunction seeks to halt polling station elections in the Constituency with the pretext that due diligence was not followed during the sale of the nomination forms.



The writ was filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, March 1.



The writ by Prince Attiley seeks to set aside the work by the election committee on the sale of the polling station executive elections forms.



The plaintiff seeks to halt the work of the committee, made up of Osei Puni, a member of the election committee, Constituency Chairman Alexander Amoakohene, who is the election committee secretary, and Constituency Secretary Boye Laryea, who is the chairman of the election committee.

Alhaji Abu, Chairman of the Council of Elders in the Constituency, Odarlae Parker, who is the Greater Accra Regional NPP Secretary and the Regional Supervisor of the election committees, and the NPP as a party have also been joined to the suit.



Prince Attiley believes the processes of the sale of polling station forms were not fair in Ablekuma West.



The writ says the work of the committee made up of the above was not properly done, thereby disenfranchising some aspirants.