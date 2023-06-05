Aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate supports Kennedy Agyapong's campaign with GH¢50,000 donation

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: GNA

Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Assin Central Constituency, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown his weight behind Mr Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid.

He donated GHC50,000.00 to support him in his presidential bid to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Baidoo said supporting the candidature of Mr Agyapong who was a great asset to the people of Assinman, coupled with that breaking the eight would see the light of the day if he was given the nod.



He hoped that Mr Agyapong’s campaign message would sink deep into the minds of well-meaning Ghanaians and the delegates to propel him to victory.



On his part, Mr Agyapong was grateful for the kind gesture bestowed upon him.



Meanwhile, six flagbearer hopefuls have picked up their nomination forms to contest.



Those who picked their forms personally include Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Dr Owusu Afriyie, former Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Other aspirants who had their forms picked up for them, include Mr Francis Addai-Nimo, a former lawmaker, Mr Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.



Mr Kennedy Adjapong’s intention of contesting the flagbearership race would render his seat in the Assin Central constituency vacant.



So far four candidates have surfaced to contest the position as Member of Parliament.



They are Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, Mr. Joseph Adjei-Banin, Mr. Godfred Nti Anewu and Mr. Obed Kumi Awuah.



TWI NEWS