Aspiring physically challenged journalist gets employed at SVTV Africa

Delali Agbosu, a physically challenged lady has earned employment at SVTV Africa as a journalist after years of searching for dream job.

A few months ago, SVTV Africa interviewed a physically challenged lady called Delali Agbosu who found it difficult to secure a job even with a diploma certificate.



Presently, Delali is gainfully employed at SVTV Africa, where she will write and later on interview physically challenged individuals. She was living with a family here in Accra, but after the interview, her former lecturer offered to give her accommodation.



According to Agbosu, many employers bluntly tell her they can't employ her due to her condition. As a result, she decided to study journalism and has a certificate now.



Moreover, some generous Ghanaians through SVTV Africa have sent an amount of 5,000gh to Delali for her upkeep, a wheelchair and food items. Her daughter has also been gifted some clothes.

Her condition was due to a wrongful injection when she visited the hospital for treatment years ago.



Delali thanked everyone that helped her in one way or the other and also to SVTV Africa for the job opportunity.



Watch the video below;



