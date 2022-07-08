2
Assailant butchers police officer at Zebilla, makes away with AK47 rifle

KNIFE BLOOD The police are on a manhunt for suspect

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Butchered police officer rushed to hospital

Upper East Police chase assailant

Butchered police officer responding to treatment

Police in the Upper East Region are reportedly pursuing a man who attacked one of their officers with a machete on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Zebilla.

According to a dailyguidenetwork.com report, the assailant attacked the officer, butchered him and made off with an AK-47 rifle.

“The officer was attacked near the Zebilla Senior High School where the assailant inflicted machete wounds on the head and other parts of the body and also made away with an AK47 assault rifle,” a statement by the Upper East Regional Police Command signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere stated.

The injured officer is said to have been rushed to the Zebilla District Hospital for medical attention but was subsequently transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He is reported to be responding to treatment. Meanwhile, the police command has also served notice of their resolve to track, arrest and bring the perpetrator to book and also retrieve the stolen rifle.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
