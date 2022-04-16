2
Menu
News

Assailants descend on Zacholi in Yendi, shoot 9 men to death, injure others

Nine Dead After Attack On Zacholi Some properties were also set ablaze in the attack

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

An attack on residents of Zacholi in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region has left nine men dead and several others wounded.

Some properties were also set ablaze in the attack.

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.

There is suspicion that this was a retaliatory attack on Zacholi.

“I was here when they came, as soon as they entered, they started shooting and one man just shot my husband, and he is dead. I was standing there, and they started burning our homes,” one woman said after the attack.

“I have one child, and he has been killed. Now I have no child, no one to look after me again,” another added.

There is some police presence at the scene of the attack.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama