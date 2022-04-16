Assailants descend on Zacholi in Yendi, shoot 9 men to death, injure others

Some properties were also set ablaze in the attack

An attack on residents of Zacholi in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region has left nine men dead and several others wounded.

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.



There is suspicion that this was a retaliatory attack on Zacholi.



“I was here when they came, as soon as they entered, they started shooting and one man just shot my husband, and he is dead. I was standing there, and they started burning our homes,” one woman said after the attack.

“I have one child, and he has been killed. Now I have no child, no one to look after me again,” another added.



There is some police presence at the scene of the attack.



