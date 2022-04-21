0
Menu
News

Assemblies in Upper East and Upper West appear before PAC

43508116 James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC)

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has invited all Assemblies in the Upper East and Upper West Regions cited in the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report to officially respond to various infractions cited in the Report.

At the commencement of the second day of the PAC Public hearing in Tamale, the Assemblies were asked to explain why they misapplied certain funds allocated for some budgeted projects as captured in the report.

Members of the Committee, led by the Chairman, James Klutse-Avedzi, Vice Chairman, Samuel Atta-Mills and Ranking Member Kofi Okyere Agyekum, are expected to consider the report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assembles Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December, 2018 and Accounts of District Assemblies (IGF) for the year ended 31st December 2018.

The Assemblies that appeared before the Committee includes Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Jirapa, Kassena Nankana West, Builsa North, Wa Municipal and Nandom.

The Committee will end the public hearing in Tamale on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: