Assemblies in Upper East and Upper West appear before PAC

James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has invited all Assemblies in the Upper East and Upper West Regions cited in the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report to officially respond to various infractions cited in the Report.

At the commencement of the second day of the PAC Public hearing in Tamale, the Assemblies were asked to explain why they misapplied certain funds allocated for some budgeted projects as captured in the report.



Members of the Committee, led by the Chairman, James Klutse-Avedzi, Vice Chairman, Samuel Atta-Mills and Ranking Member Kofi Okyere Agyekum, are expected to consider the report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assembles Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December, 2018 and Accounts of District Assemblies (IGF) for the year ended 31st December 2018.

The Assemblies that appeared before the Committee includes Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Jirapa, Kassena Nankana West, Builsa North, Wa Municipal and Nandom.



The Committee will end the public hearing in Tamale on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.