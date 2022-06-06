Assemblies of God Church gets new Superintendent for Eastern Region

File photo of a church

Source: GNA

The Assemblies of God Church – Ghana, has inducted Reverend Dr Albert Anane into office as the Superintendent for Eastern Region 'A,' in Koforidua.

He succeeds Rev. Dr Stephen Ohipani Narh, the immediate past Superintendent.



Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, the General Superintendent of the Church, performed the induction.



The Assemblies of God Church had demarcated the Eastern Region into three zones; A, B and C.



Rev Prof. Frimpong Manso urged church leaders to be law-abiding to support governance and development of the country, citing the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Ghanaians by the President as an example.

"When church leaders or members are law-abiding, they reflect the word of God as a light in society and set a good example for many to follow rather than being rebellious and creating confusion," he noted.



He requested the church members to support the new Regional Head of the Church to achieve his vision in line with God’s word and the Church's mission.



Rev. Dr Anane, on his part, commended the members for their support over the years and hoped to count on them to deliver on his mandate.



He hinted at the construction of a school and a hospital to improve education and health in the region, saying they were the key developments to be pursued during his tenure.