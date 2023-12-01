Assembly Members deserve salaries or allowances – Chief of Koase appeals to government

File photo

The Chief of Koase Traditional Area, a suburb of Wenchi in the Bono Region, Nana Owusu Ansah Sasraku Bessea, has appealed to the central government to pay or incentivize Assembly Members.

Nana Owusu Ansah Sasraku Bessea believes that for Assembly Members to be able to work more effectively, they need to be paid just like any other person holding a public office.



He made this comment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections while urging the candidates to continue doing the work even though they are not paid for their services.



“Assembly members are doing a sacrificial job, but I’m glad that they have taken this part to help their communities, even though their contributions are often overlooked. I believe it is time that we pay them to help them work more,” he said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.

Nana Owusu Ansah Sasraku Bessea also urges the Assembly Member to bring back the spirit of communal labour, as it is an effective way of bringing the communities together to achieve a common goal.



“I will urge them to do a clean campaign because we want a contest of ideas and not violence. The spirit of communal labour is gradually fading out, and I will urge them to bring it back.”