Assembly Members repose confidence in Pusiga DCE nominee ahead of confirmation

President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive(DCE), Abdulai Zubeiru

Assembly members of the Pusiga District Assembly in the Upper East Region have expressed confidence in the president’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive(DCE), Abdulai Zubeiru, who is among the Six DCEs retained in the region.

The Pusiga District Assembly has a total number of Twenty-two Assembly Members made up of fifteen elected and seven appointed members.



The twenty-two Assembly Members are expected to either confirm or reject the nominee on October 5, with two-thirds of the Assembly Members present in voting.



Ahead of the confirmation, the nominee, Abdulai Zubeiru met with all the Assembly Members to officially inform them of his nomination and to seek their support for him during his first term as DCE. Abdulai Zubeiru thanked the Assembly Members for their cooperation and teamwork extended to him during his tenure.



“Your effective contribution at the Assembly brought a lot of development in the district and you have exhibited a high level of experience in the business of the Assembly which is an envy to many municipal and district assemblies in the Upper East Region “, he stated.

” I assure you of my continuous collaboration and dedication to what I have been tasked to do when given the chance”, he added.



He, therefore, appealed to the members to give him a resounding confirmation for the progress of the district.



The nominee later met with all the NPP party stakeholders in the Pusiga Constituency to inform them of his nomination by the President and to seek the blessings of the party.



The meeting brought together all the seventeen people who applied for the position of DCE, Electoral Area Coordinators, party elders, patrons, former parliamentary candidates, constituency and former constituency executives, representatives from the Youth and Women wings.