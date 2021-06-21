Assembly member for Anloga-Dornorgbor laments poor roads, broken bridges in the district

Current state of Atorkor to Anyanui road

Source: Diella Teku, Contributor

The Assembly member for Anloga-Dornorgbor electoral area, Simon Awadzi, has lamented over the poor roads and broken bridges in some part of the district which has been left unattended for years.

Most communities in Ghana, especially in the rural areas are underdeveloped. Shime, Devegodo-Devenu communities which are situated in the Anloga District are not an exception.



Shime, which is a large area made up of about 25 communities with a population close to fifteen thousand (15,000) people has been the most deprived and underdeveloped community for a very long time. Until 2009 when the late President John Evans Atta Mills, under the NDC government lifted the status of the community by engaging in an electrification project, residents couldn't boost of electricity.



However, the 22km road stretching from Agortoe through to Adzato, Tregui, Bleamezado to Bekpo was in a bad shape but construction of these roads began under the Late John E A Mills' government till Former president John Mahama's era. When the construction of these road networks was almost 60% done, there was a change of government. This has left the Shime community and its environs underdeveloped.





Assemblymember for Anloga-Dornorgbor electoral area, Mr Awadzi, who doubles as the Communications Officer for NDC in the Anlo constituency, explained that: "The Dzita-Anyanu road which is in a very bad state now is due to the inactions of the current government. The people of the area are believing that the NPP government do not care about their welfare because from 2001 to 2008, the NPP government under former president Kufuor could not raise funds to construct the sea defence project for the people in the area. It was under the NDC government that the late president John Mills raised funds to execute the project."



"However, since the NPP government came into power, the roads have been in a bad state till now and it has made it difficult for vehicles to use that road to the next town. Also with regards to the Devegodo - Devenu bridge, it has been in a bad state as well for long. Since it is a broken bridge, it has served as a death trap for people who use it especially motor riders and school children who end up falling into it."



He added that the Devegodo-Devenu bridge, Shime roads and the Atorkor to Anyanui roads have been in a bad state for the past four years. It has hindered the community from gaining access to developmental infrastructures. Once the bridge is done, it will make travelling from Shime to Atiavi and its environs very easy.



He, therefore, pleaded with the government to come to the aid of these deprived communities by completing the abandoned roads as well as constructing two bridges at Devenu and Agorvinu respectively to link Anloga District to the Keta Municipality at Atiavi and another two bridges at Agorbledokui to link the Anloga District to the Akatsi South Municipality at Wenu.