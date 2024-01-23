Assembly member of Wuxor Have calls on Ibrahim Mahama to reshape the district's dilapidated road

Residents of Wuxor Have and Sremanu are hopeful that Ibrahim Mahim will come to their aid

Source: Japhet, Contributor

Japhet Festus Gbede, the Assembly member representing the people of Wuxor Have, and Sremanu electoral area in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region has appealed to Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, to reshape approximately 15 kilometers of dilapidated road within his jurisdiction.

According to the newly elected Assemblymember for Wuxur, Have, and Sreman, the parlous condition of the 15-kilometer road has brought about untold hardship for residents in general, but particularly farmers who are faced with challenges when it comes to transporting their produce to market centers.



Also, the bad state of the road has been the source of miscarriages in the district.



With renewed optimism stemming from this plea not being ignored or disregarded altogether by the philanthropist, members of the community remain hopeful that the long-awaited repairs will take place as expected and within an acceptable time frame.

As a result of the Assemblymember's appeal, there has been a buzz of excitement among the residents who have been eagerly anticipating the much-needed repairs to the road.



The dilapidated state of the road has not only caused inconvenience and hardship but has also resulted in increased transportation costs for farmers and traders alike.



The community is hopeful that Ibrahim Mahama will heed their call and take swift action to reshape the road, thereby improving access to markets and boosting economic activity in the area.