Assembly members cursed with death after taking GH¢4,000 from DCE nominee but voted NO

According to reports, 22 Bole District assembly members voted NO whereas only 17 voted YES

Supporters and family members of Madam Veronica Alele Heming, the President’s nominee for the position of the Bole District Chief Executive have invoked curses on assembly members who refused to confirm the nominee.

The aggrieved supports and family members used five deities in the Savannah Region to curse the assembly members, who they alleged took money but failed to endorse the nominee.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe reported that the assembly members received GH¢4,000 each from the nominee, but 22 of them voted NO whereas only 17 voted YES.

Our reporter disclosed that the assembly members promised to give her 100% endorsement, but after allegedly receiving the money, the majority of them voted against her.



The aggrieved supporters asked the deities and the river gods in the Savannah Region to kill all the assembly members.