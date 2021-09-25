Assembly members reject Yendi MCE nominee

Alhaji Ahmed Yussif Abubakar (Alhaji Koms) as Municipal Chief Executive

Assembly members at the Yendi Municipal Assembly have rejected Alhaji Ahmed Yussif Abubakar (Alhaji Koms) as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The nominee failed to secure the endorsement of two-thirds out of the 42 -membership of the assembly.



He secured 20 YES votes against 21 NO Votes.



Sources say he attracted the disaffection of the people due to his leadership style and failure to address some major challenges affecting the area.

Present at the ceremony today was the Regional Minsiter Shani Alhassan Shayibu.



Alhaji Koms was renominated as MCE of Yendi by President Akufo-Addo and announced by Minister for Local Government and Decentralization Dan Botwei on Sunday, September 19, 2021.