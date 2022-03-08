Assemblyman appeals for community library, ICT lab for Okperpiem

Honourable Alex Ofori, Assembly member for Okperpiem

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The Assemblyman for the Okperpiem Electoral Area in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has called on various stakeholders and benevolent organisations to provide a community library and an ICT facility to the community to help improve the reading habit of pupils and students in the area.



Honourable Alex Ofori’s appeal is aimed at raising the standard of education for basic school pupils in the area to go a long way to offer school children the opportunity to learn more through reading and access to ICT to improve their reading skills.



He also appealed for desktop computers and their accessories to aid in the teaching and learning of ICT and reduce the illiteracy level and raise the standards of ICT education, especially among basic school children in his electoral area.



According to him, this will offer basic school children in the area the opportunity to compete equally with their colleagues in other parts of the country.



The success of the project would however largely depend on support from individuals, organizations, and corporate partners.



Describing the impact of a lack of a library and ICT facility in the community, Honourable Ofori said the kids took a larger interest in play and other trivial activities outside school hours and days as there was no place to learn or read.

“It is affecting us seriously in the sense that since the kids are not having any bigger place for them to learn at the close of school, whenever they come home, they just play, after playing go to their various homes, bath sleep and I think when we get this community library for the kids it will help enhance their learning and society,” said the Assemblyman as he added a desperate appeal to NGOs, corporate bodies and individuals to come on board and address the problem.



He said, “Education, as they say, is the key to success and we want the best for our upcoming and future leaders.”



To spend their time positively after school hours in the interim, the Assemblyman said he is organising extra classes for the pupils and students in his electoral area to enable spend their time profitably.



He disclosed that “Plan for them is, I’m putting in order some of the teachers in the municipality to start having extra classes with the kids in my electoral area whenever they close from school so I’ve contacted some of my teachers…so that when they close from school they can come to my area to have this extra-classes with the kids.”



He was hopeful that the facility is built for the community, would serve as a reference point for the kids to access information at any given time.



Some parents interviewed backed the call of the Assemblyman and urged benevolent groups and individuals to help realize this dream.