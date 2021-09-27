Assemblyman for Alajo-North calls for more collaborations between MCE and assembly members

He made this statement after the confirmation of the Chief Executive of Ayawaso Central

Source: Felix Engsalige Nyaaba, Contributor

The Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area, Ibrahim Halidu has called for more collaborative efforts among the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, and Assembly Members in the Municipality to create sustainable development.

According to him, the work of the MCE and the Assembly Members all centered on the well-being of the people, hence the need for collective effort in bringing the needed development to the people.



He made this statement after the confirmation of the Chief Executive of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly held on Monday 27th September 2021 at the Accra Technical and Training College. Hon Halidu said the only way development could be brought to the doorsteps of the communities in the municipality is through proper cooperation between the assembly members and the MCE.



He stated that "when you move through the communities or engage the members of the communities, they always tell you they want the communities to be clean of filth, they want proper security, they want drains and good roads.”



This, he believed could be achieved when there is a cordial relationship.



Prior to the MCE confirmation, the Alajo North local lawmaker has been undertaking several developmental projects in the Electoral Area.

Most of the interventions he made include desilting of drains, the reconstruction of culverts, and the repair of broke down bridges.



As part of his vision to improve quality education, the vibrant Assemblyman has organized free extra classes for the 2021 candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in his electoral area.



The MCE, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye who was renominated by President Akufo Addo, received 100 percent endorsement by the 17 Assembly members.



The election to confirm the MCE was supervised by the Municipal Election Director in the presence of the Regional Minister, Hon Henry Quartey who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Area.



The MCE assured to work with all stakeholders within the municipality to achieve the needed development for the people. He thanked the assembly members for their honesty and hard work over the years and promised to continue to work with them for the betterment of the municipality.

While promising to work to improve the revenue mobilization target of the assembly, he urged residents to remain law-abiding and give him their support to develop the municipality. He said he would not disappoint the President, the assembly members, and the people for the confidence reposed on him.







