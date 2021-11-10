Assemblyman secures school uniforms and bags for Frafra Resettlement students

School uniforms donated to Frafra Resettlement Primary School

Source: Ananpansah Abraham

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham has secured school uniforms and school bags for brilliant but needy students in the Frafra Resettlement Primary School in the Canteen Electoral Area of the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.

In all, 21 students made of 10 girls and 11 boys received full sets of school uniforms, while five students were supported with school bags, bringing the total to 26 students who benefited from the intervention.



At a brief handing over ceremony, the honorable member said his dream was to ensure that no child is left behind when it comes to access to quality education in the area, adding that, the school uniforms and school bags were secured under the Community Gift Notification (GN) of World Vision.



The Assemblyman expressed gratitude to World Vision for the continuous support, while assuring the electorates of his unremitting strides to exploit any available sources to bring development to the electoral area.



According to him, over the period under review, as part of his vision of improved standards of education in the area, he had secured and distributed over 200 mono desks to all the schools, donated a standard meter football to Canteen Primary School, sponsored a quiz competition under the Savanna Best Brains and Talents for J.H.S in the area and was currently facilitating the construction of a volleyball court to support Co-curricular activities.



He pledged his continuous support to the schools in the area and reiterated his vision of making the Canteen Electoral Area a model and a shining example.

Madam Anoma Joyce, who received the items on behalf of the headmistress thanked the Assemblyman for his continuous support to the school and appealed to other benevolent organisations to follow the good example of World Vision.



Naaba Atogzo, the Kpiri Community Chief said it was a blessing to have the Assemblyman who was so passionate about development as the leader of the electoral area, adding that, the Community appreciates his continuous support and dedicated service ranging from health, education to other social interventions encouraging him to keep up the good work with the help of God.



He also expressed gratitude to World Vision for the intervention.







