Assemblyman supports hairdressers, dressmakers in Agotime-Ziope constituency

Kentle Seth Agbobli distributed 22 Industrial sewing machines to some residents

Kentle Seth Agbobli, Assemblyman for the Kpetoe North Electoral Area in the Agotime-Ziope Constituency has made donations of twenty-two (22) Industrial sewing machines to some residents in the constituency.

Mr. Kentle Seth Agbobli also made donations of ten (10) hairdressing machines to hairdressers.



The donation was done in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization that operates in the area.



Kentle Agbogbli admonished beneficiaries of the items to make judicious use of the items so as to benefit immensely from them.

He also promised to solicit more such beneficiaries for his constituents so as to improve their livelihoods.



Kentle, who is one of the youngest Assembly members in the Agotime-Ziope constituency, reiterated his commitment to serve and bring accelerated development to the area.



The event was highly graced by chiefs of the Traditional area.