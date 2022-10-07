1
Menu
News

Assemblyman supports hairdressers, dressmakers in Agotime-Ziope constituency

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 07 At 6.jpeg Kentle Seth Agbobli distributed 22 Industrial sewing machines to some residents

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kentle Seth Agbobli, Assemblyman for the Kpetoe North Electoral Area in the Agotime-Ziope Constituency has made donations of twenty-two (22) Industrial sewing machines to some residents in the constituency.

Mr. Kentle Seth Agbobli also made donations of ten (10) hairdressing machines to hairdressers.

The donation was done in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization that operates in the area.

Kentle Agbogbli admonished beneficiaries of the items to make judicious use of the items so as to benefit immensely from them.

He also promised to solicit more such beneficiaries for his constituents so as to improve their livelihoods.

Kentle, who is one of the youngest Assembly members in the Agotime-Ziope constituency, reiterated his commitment to serve and bring accelerated development to the area.

The event was highly graced by chiefs of the Traditional area.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso