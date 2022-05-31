Assens Writers, Drama and Debaters Club UEW held its maiden general meeting

Members of the club captured in a photo

Source: Zeguh Patrick Apeti, Contributor

The Writers, Drama and Debaters Club, a club under the Association of Students of English (ASSENS), UEW, held its maiden general meeting on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the north campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

The meeting which was the first of its kind saw many student-leaders in attendance. Some of these leaders include The UEW Local NUGS President, Mr. Ishmael Issahaque Tuohensung, Mr. Eric Nwiah, P.R.O of the Physics Education Department, Mr. Samuel Kwesi Minlah, the ASSENS President, and Mr. Douglas Ayambila Anaba, the P.R.O for ASSENS and Mr. Ermines Onyema, the Chief Editor for ASSEN.



The club executives which comprise students across all levels in the department were introduced to the members.



The club coordinator, Mr. Zeguh Patrick Apeti, in his address, welcomed the new members of the club. He assured them of a vibrant and firm club for a better future and promised them that the club as part of its vision, will spread its tentacles to the four corners of the UEW community and take its stand as a university club and only needs the dedication and support of members to build a solid foundation for the future.



He added that members should take the activities of the club as an extra course of study each semester since its gains are enormous.



Mr. Zeguh Patrick Apeti added that members should work in collaboration with our patrons and executives to bring fruition to the club.



The chairman, Mr. Francis Kwao, a former president of ASSENS, in his address, encouraged members to strive hard and build the club since, in their tenure of office, they tried but could not succeed, hence, wishes to see the club do what they could not do.

"A formidable association like ASSENS surely needs a firm club like what is at hand to groom the intellects of the association in writing, drama, and debate and more so that the association can go forth and shine," he added.



The ASSENS President, Mr. Samuel Kwasi Minlah, also took his turn and addressed the house on his plans to help the Club to take a strong foundation for those coming to build on. He said that he wishes to come back to the department one day and see the club functioning; his greatest desire and ambition.



An achievement to be mentioned in his tenure of office.



The meeting saw the display of many creative performances including poetry recitals from Poet Buddosen and Ama Becky, all executives of the club.



In an open forum section where the executives took suggestions from the members on some activities and roadmap for the next semester, members took turns and gave many suggestions.



Mr. Eric Nwiah, the P.R.O of the Physics Education Department, complimented the leadership of the club and applauded them for what he has seen especially at the poetry recital, and promised to bring new members from his department to join the club.

Samuel Kwesi Minlah, the ASSENS President, suggested a poetry night where members come together and take turns to exhibit their talents in poetry recitation.



Other suggestions from members include the creation of an avenue to groom the members in all aspects of the club and building a culture for the club and a reading section where we come together and read any of the books that we treat in the semester.



Mr. Francis Kwao, the chairperson for the meeting in his closing remark, admonished members to meet frequently and use the several opportunities available to them to build themselves. He also tasked members to read more to become good writers.



The meeting came to a close with members familiarising themselves through picture-taking sessions and many fun activities.



Ms. Dorothy Asante was the MC for the program.