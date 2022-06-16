Asset declaration: Inusah Fuseini advocates vigilante organisation to ensure compliance

Inusah Fuseini, Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

A former member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has appealed to Ghanaians to push for the establishment of a Public Vigilante Organization to ensure government officials comply with the asset declaration regime of the country.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency in the Northern Region was of the view that it is the only way to ensure government officials comply with the country’s asset declaration regime.



The organization, he stressed, will be responsible for ensuring public officer holders adhere to the tenets of the country’s asset declaration regime.



He narrated that it is worrying the way and manner the Section 286 of the Public Officer Holders’ Article 98, Act 550 has been grossly violated.



“We need to be doing more to hold those who violate the tenets of the Constitution to order,” he said.

He noted that there is the need to sanction the violators of the Constitution while citing the case of the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah who he claims has failed to declare her asset upon assumption of office.



The former Legislature and a lawyer by profession made this suggestion on the 505 evening news analysis programme hosted by Korku Lumor on Accra –based Class 91.3 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



He was supporting the decision of some five Ghanaians who have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to ensure compliance with the Constitutional requirements.



He emphasized that it is a requirement of the Constitution for public officers to declare their assets and anything that falls short of that is a serious breach of the Constitutional requirements.