Assin Bereku: About 400 bags of harvested rice destroyed by floods

Some of the farmers spoke to the state-owned GBC

About 400 bags of harvested rice has been destroyed by floods at Assin Bereku. The farmers attributed the unfortunate situation to a diversion road constructed on a bridge on the Yamoransa/Kumasi road which caved in during a recent down pour.

The contractor on the said road, Shimizu-Dai Nippon JV is said to have pledged to support the farmers but he has not redeemed his pledge till date.



The farmers claim they have lost all their investments to the rain, making it extremely difficult to take of their families.



The queen of Assin Bereku, Nana Hemaa Ntiamoah, shared in the sentiments of the Farmers.

President of Ghana Inter-Professional body, Nana Kwabena Agyei Ayeh, called on the government to see the demand of the farmers as an emergency which needs an urgent attention.



In an interview, the District Chief Executive for Assin North, Charles Ohene Andoh, hinted the Assembly has begun engaging with the farmers to fashion out a support scheme.



"This is not good, it is not right and it is not fair for farmers to go through this ordeal," he told GBC.