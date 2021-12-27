Assin Central Municipal Assembly disburses money, items to PWDs

Some beneficiaries of the disbursed gifts by Assin Central Municipal Assembly

Source: GNA

The Assin Central Municipal Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, has presented items and disbursed cheques to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality.

The items which included fufu machines, deep freezers, sewing machines, hairdryers, wheelchairs, and many more, were procured with the three percent allocation of the Assembly's common fund for PWDs to enhance livelihoods.



The items were procured based on request after which a needs assessment was conducted by the Department.



All 45 beneficiaries benefited from GHC78,490.00 which was subjected to a vetting process.



Some of the beneficiaries received cash to foot their medical bills, while others got capital to be reinvested in their collapsing businesses.



Mr Eric Angus Amoah, Director, Department of Social Welfare Unit, said the move was part of measures in place to prevent beggars (disabled) from the streets.

The intervention, he stated, was meant to make PWDs self-sufficient and to empower them to contribute meaningfully to societal and national development.



Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive, called on them to properly utilise the items and reap the full benefits.



He said the government, through the Assembly, was committed to empowering Ghanaians irrespective of their circumstances in life and would continue to initiate pro-poor policies to reach out to all.



The MCE assured that the Assembly would continue to adopt intensive monitoring exercise to ensure that the items and the cash received were used judiciously.



The beneficiaries pledged their commitment to putting the items and cash to good use to serve the intended purpose.