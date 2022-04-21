Assin Edubiase residents excited over improved telecom network

File photo of Telecom mast

Source: GNA

Residents of Assin Edubiase have heaved a sigh of relief over the improved telecommunication network in the community and surrounding areas.

This was made possible after a new telecom mast was built by the American Tower Corporation (ATC) for MTN at an estimated cost of US$800,000.



The beneficiary communities included Assin Kwaata, Nsuta, Homaho, Kwafokrom, Atonsu, Canaan and Dominase.



The residents say access to reliable network had been a major challenge over the years as it was difficult to receive and make calls, as well as surf the internet.



That, they said, affected businesses, economic activities, research work by students, teachers, nurses and other professionals who lived there.



However, they were extremely excited when Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, facilitated the installation of the mast by the ATC.

The residents also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Edubiase for his continuous fight in ensuring that the community had improved accessibility to telecommunication network.



MTN support for the Digital Ghana Agenda is to put the country at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation.



Mrs Ama Obeng, a businesswoman, told the Ghana News Agency that she had lost customers over the years due to the bad network in the town and that the improved connectivity would boost the local economy.



Mr Tony Sakyi, another resident, said he sometimes had to stand at a particular point to access better network, making it worrisome to reach out for help in times of difficulty.



He was, therefore, grateful to Rev. Fordjour, also the Deputy Minister of Education, for his resolve to improving education through network accessibility to enhance research by teachers and students.